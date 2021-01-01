Perfect Plants Bushes and Shrubs - Live Black Knight Butterfly Bush

Live Black Knight Butterfly Bush. Wildlife including butterflies, bees and hummingbirds will flock to the spectacularly fragrant, handsome deep purple, almost-black flower spikes that emerge from this plant all summer long. Butterfly bushes are carefree deciduous shrubs that are reliably fragrant and easy to grow. Butterflies swarm to their blooms all summer long. 'Black Knight' is a cultivar which features handsome flowers that bloom from June to September. It is a deciduous shrub with an arching, spreading habit and provides excellent summer-to-fall flowers when few other shrubs are in bloom. Best grown in borders, cottage gardens, rose gardens or butterfly gardens, 'Black Knight' is both cold-hardy and heat-tolerant. Includes live plant in 3-gal. pot and plant care guideGrows to 6' to 8' HSpread: 6' to 8' WPerennialBloom period: summerFull sunHardiness zones: 5 to 9Warranty included (contact customer service for details)Shipping note: This item will ship by September 17th. Does not ship to CA, HI or AZ.