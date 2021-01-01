Bush Furniture Somerset 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet in Storm Gray and White Finish

The Bush Furniture Somerset 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet provides an appealing home office storage solution. Two large file drawers open on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for easy access to letter and legal-sized documents, even those all the way at the back. Drawers are designed to open one at a time for maximum stability on any surface, making this filing cabinet a safe and family-friendly addition to your home. The height of the 2 Drawer File Cabinet matches any Somerset Desk (sold separately) to allow for an extended work surface when placed side by side. Transitional styling includes your choice of attractive finishes with tapered leg accents and contemporary metal hardware for an alluring appearance to match your current home office decor. This lateral filing cabinet is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture. Add the 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet to your existing furnishings or expand your home office with a broad range of coordinating desk and storage options from the Somerset Collection.