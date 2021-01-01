Busey Porcelain Tea Set for 2 People
Features:This is a small size tea set - the cups are espresso cup 2-ounce size - the teapot is 2 cupsNot microwave safe due to gold trimDishwasher SafeMade of PorcelainTeapot: 18oz, Sugar: 3 oz; Creamer: 4oz; Espresso cup: 2ozTeapot Capacity: 16Items Included: Mugs & Teacups;Saucers;Sugar Bowl;CreamerNumber of Mugs/Cups: 2Tea Warmer: Tea Strainers: Sugar Bowl: Creamer: Serving Tray: Mugs/Cups: Includes Lid: YesLid Material: PorcelainColor: White/PinkPattern: FloralPrimary Material: Porcelain ChinaHandmade: NoHand Painted: NoDishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: NoServes: 4Product Care: Dishwasher Safe