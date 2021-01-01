Burt's Bees for Dogs Shed Control Shampoo with Omega-3 and Vitamin E helps you groom your dog with gentle, natural ingredients that help keep your doggy naturally fresh. It's made with some of nature's finest ingredients for your peace of mind. Features: Strengthens fur and reduces breakage All-natural ingredients include Omega 3s and Vitamin E Easy to use pH balanced for all dogs and puppies Veterinarian recommended formula Free of fragrances, sulfates, colorants, and harsh chemicals Intended For: All dogs and puppies Includes: 16 oz bottle of dog shampoo Health Consideration: Skin & Coat Use: Indoor use Total Weight: 16 fl oz Dimensions: 2.375 in x 2.375 in x 8.250 in Ingredients: Water, Coco Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Glycerin, Xanthan Gum, Beeswax, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl Glucoside INSTRUCTIONS: Apply shampoo liberally to your dog's wet coat. Work from head to tail, while carefully avoiding eyes. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. Store in a cool, dry place. Caution: In case of contact with eyes, flush thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children and pets to avoid possible consumption. Will not wash off topical flea & tick treatment when following treatment manufacturer's directions. Burt's Bees Shed Control Dog Shampoo, Size: 16 Fl oz | PetSmart