Burt's Bees for Dogs Natural Whitening Shampoo with Papaya and Yogurt

Burt's Bees has been a pioneer in developing nature-friendly health and beauty care products for over thirty years. We believe that pets are family, so we're bringing the same natural attention and care to your closest furry friends. Burt's Bees Natural Pet Care now brings nature's solutions to our beloved pets with a specially formulated line of natural grooming products including shampoos, conditioner, sprays, wipes, and treatments. Burt's Bees Natural Pet Care products are made using 80% post-consumer recycled bottles. Tap into nature's powers with Burt's Bees Whitening Shampoo for Dogs. This whitening dog and puppy shampoo brightens your four-legged friend's coat. This wholesome formula is fortified with naturally whitening papaya and yogurt to keep your four-legged-friend's fur best-in-show brilliant. This whitening shampoo is pH balanced especially for all dogs and puppies. As is typical with natural formulas, this shampoo doesn’t have a strong scent outside of the main ingredients or a strong lather because we don’t add in artificial fragrances or chemicals to any of our products. Burt's Bees Natural Pet Care is without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, SLS, or synthetic fragrances. Discover nature’s best for your pets! Will not wash off topical flea & tick treatment when following treatment manufacturer's directions.