Burnsdale Mid-Century Modern Walnut Wood Dark Brown Distressed Faux Leather Ottoman

Welcome plush comfort into your home with the vintage style Burnsdale ottoman. Constructed of durable rubberwood for exceptional durability and stable comfort, the Burnsdale is upholstered in distressed brown faux leather to give it a vintage feel. Perfect for a modern or minimal interior, the Burnsdale features smooth angular solid wood frame in dark walnut finishing for a nod to mid-century modern design that exudes warmth. For a coordinated look, pair the ottoman with other pieces in the Burnsdale range, a stunning lounge set perfect for modern lounges and receptions. Made in Malaysia, the Burnsdale requires assembly.