From trent austin design
Burmeister Prep Table
Spacious and sturdy, this prep table features attractive walnut-stained counter and middle shelf for your current project & ingredients and the lower metal rack for appliance and bulk storage. The table’s airy wood-and-metal industrial design mixes well with styles from rustic to farmhouse to minimalist. Although intended for use as a prep station or kitchen island, this console can also be easily repurposed as a work table or broad side table in home workshops, rec rooms, & garages.