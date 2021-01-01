From m&d furniture
M&D Furniture Burlington Espresso Extending Drop Leaf Dining Table, Wood with Espresso Wood Base Rubber in Brown | BUT-ESP-TP
Finished in Espresso. 42 Inches round table with drop leaf. Seating capacity: four seaters. Perfect for Small Apartment, Studio or Eat-in Kitchen Areas. Constructed of 100% sturdy solid rubber wood. Features two 9 inches drop leaves. The two 9 inches leaves easily drop down and store under the table to shrink the table to 24 inches in width. Table dimension: Round 42 inches x 30 inches height.