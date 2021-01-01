From the ribbon boutique
Burlap Ribbon With Lace Overlay - 2 1/2"
Turn any sewing project into a vintage, shabby chic project with Burlap Ribbon With Lace Overlay. This darling ribbon features a natural burlap blend with a white floral lace overlay, making this ribbon perfect for dainty sewing and craft projects. Use this ribbon with hair accessories, quilts, bags, baskets, wedding crafts, and more! Details: Spool Length: 3 Yards Ribbon Width: 2 1/2" Type: Burlap Content: 60% Jute & 40% Nylon