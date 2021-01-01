Burkart 29.1" Wide Polyester Armchair

That final touch that completes and enhances your décor. The chair has a sophisticated, curvaceous shape made modern by its slightly flared tapered legs and nailhead detail. This accent chair features pocket coils, high-density foam, and webbing surrounded by thick batting for luxurious comfort and durability. The perfect addition to your home for its style and comfort. Available in a variety of colors and fabrics. Efforts are made to reproduce accurate colors, variations in color may occur due to computer monitor and photography. We believe in creating excellent, high-quality products made from the finest materials at an affordable price.