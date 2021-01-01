Burk Head 20Â° by Tech Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (700MOBRK9302006W)

The Burk Head 20° from Tech Lighting brings practical technology and blends it with minimalist aesthetics, creating a versatile light fixture that suits a plethora of different interior decors. The design drew inspiration from telephoto camera lenses, and it houses a high-functioning, replaceable LED module that projects a 20-degree beam spread. Perfect for commercial settings such as galleries, libraries, and retail stores, this product features a low voltage display that still maintains a quality output of light. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: White. Finish: White