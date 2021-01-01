This button tufted executive office chair combines old world craftsmanship with modern seating principles, giving you a chair that feels as good as it looks. A mid-back office chair offers support to the mid-to-upper back region. The tilt lock mechanism offers a comfortable rocking/reclining motion. The free rein motion is great for taking a quick break from typing to answer phone calls and relax. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. The heavy duty chrome base adds a more modern flair. Flash Furniture Burgundy Traditional Adjustable Height Swivel Executive Chair Leather in Red | 889142077763