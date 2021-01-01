5' x 5' Burgundy Red and Ivory Medallion Floral Octagon Area Throw Rug

From the Versailles Collection, a Franco-oriental design with floral flourishes gives this inviting rug a charming old-world grandeur. The detailed borders and the central medallion are set in contrast with the warm and inviting color palette. This awe-inspiring rug is available in dual-tone shades and offers a plush underfoot with a low pile. Tastefully doctorate your home with this piece of French heritage. Product Features: Color(s): burgundy, ivory, brown, green, tan, peach. Machine made. Low pile. Backing: yes. Medallion and floral pattern . Victorian style with border design. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 5' wide x 5' long. Pile height: 0.33". Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: jute