Burford 29" Teak Patio Bar Stool

Burford Bar Stool is design for restaurant / cafe purposes. It is economical but yet, strong and comfortable enough for sitting gathering with your family or friends for hours. It is generously sized for added comfort and handsomely crafted in solid construction of plantation kiln dried teak, which makes this chair a wise choice for your dining needs. It has a sturdy footrest for going up and down. Add any bar table of your choice for a complete set.