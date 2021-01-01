From brayden studio
Burcham Twin Panel Headboard
Advertisement
Introduce quiet elegance with this headboard. Made of easy to clean faux leather upholstery covering a durable fiberboard and plywood frame, this headboard comes with sturdy black-stained wood post legs for twin bed frames. Able to mount in three positions, enjoy cozy nights with this tall headboard that ranges. Featuring a fiberboard frame and dense foam padding for quality support while reading, conversing and reclining, this headboard makes a luxurious complement to the kid, dorm, or guest room. Color: Light Gray