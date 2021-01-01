From trule
Burch Wingback Headboard
Your restful retreat plays two very important roles in your home: whisking you off toward dreamland each night and providing an eye-catching focal point to your guest bedroom or master suite ensemble. Refresh your teen’s sleepscape with this stylish wingback headboard! Crafted from metal and manufactured wood, it strikes a clean-lined silhouette and boasts button-tufted accents and nailhead trim for added appeal. Plus, it includes pre-drilled holes to attach to any standard-size bed frame. Size: Queen, Upholstery: Linen Parchment