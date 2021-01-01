DHP Burbank Metal Bed, Black Metal, King Bed Frame

Snuggle up for a good night’s sleep with the Burbank Metal Bed! Simple, clean and stylish, this metal bed frame is designed with a crisscross patternin the headboard and footboard, making it not only ready to match but also enhance any type of décor. The Burbank is made with a sturdy metal frame that includes metal slats, side rails and additional center legs to guarantee additional support, stability and durability. For your convenience, the base of the bed can be adjusted to have a 7.5" or 12" clearance to allow you to decide how you want to use the under-bed space. It is perfect to store any seasonal clothing, accessories and books that you don't reach for year round. This metal bed comes in Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes and does not require an additional foundation or box spring. The Burbank is the perfect modern industrial additional to bedrooms of any décor.