Hampton Bay Burbank 5-Light Brushed Nickel Chandelier with Dual Glass Shades

Cinematic elegance meets sound value. Dual glass shades paired with accents in a brushed nickel finish, create a seamless blend of modern and transitional style in this 5-Light Modern Chandelier. The artful use of refined detail and clean lines rewards a dining room, foyer or kitchen with distinct style and ambient light. Next to ease of installation, customers appreciate the light this Modern Chandelier displays through its dual glass shades. This is the ideal transformative fixture and customers often enjoy pairing it with the 3-Light model. Updating light fixtures is the most effective way to accomplish a striking, yet simple, DIY remodel.