Buoi Love and Berries Double Sided Print Indoor Pillow Cover

Features:Double sided print poly poplin material with down alternativeMachine wash separately in cold waterMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow CoverCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Spun polyesterInsert Included: NoLegal Documentation: Fill Material: No FillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: White/Black/PinkShape: SquarePillow Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyRemovable Cover: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: Modern & ContemporaryHoliday / Occasion: Valentine's DayContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Spot clean and dry clean onlyWashing Method: Machine washLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: BS 5852 Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14" x 14"): 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" x 16"): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" x 18"): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" x 20"): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" x 26"): 26Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14" x 14"): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" x 16"): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" x 18"): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" x 20"): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" x 26"): 26Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 14" x 14", 16" x 16"): 1Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" x 18", 20" x 20"): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 26" x 26"): 2Assembly:Warranty: Size: 14" x 14"