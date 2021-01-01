Royal Doulton Bunnykins 3 Piece Bone China Dinnerware Set, Service for 1

This product is as unique and special as the child or toddler you're giving it to; right down to featuring a variety of adorable Bunnykins motifs; yours may not match the one illustrated. With the included plate, bowl, and cup, you can feed your little one every day of the week; all items are the perfect size for little hands and dishwasher and microwave-safe. Supplied in a beautiful gift box, this is a present sure to be treasured for many years to come.