Bunn Bed Sider 2 Step Pet Stair

The Buddy Bunk is an innovative piece of furniture that allows your pet to sleep next to you without taking up the whole bed, giving you some space to enjoy. The removable, carpeted steps are perfect for older, smaller, or infirm dogs, such as those with hip dysplasia, making it easier for them to climb up onto standard-sized beds. It’s also a great choice for pets that weigh up to 60 lbs. Who can use the Buddy Bunk? *Older dogs who don't have the same leaping ability as when they were younger *Dogs with hip dysplasia or other leg conditions *Smaller breeds, like a Yorkie, Bichon Frise, Maltese, Pug, or Chihuahua *Does your pet whimper at the side of your bed until you pick her up? *Do you have an incredibly stubborn rescue beagle named Milky, who manages to take up 60% of the bed, despite weighing at most 26 lbs. (maybe 27 around the holidays)? Multiple Levels for Convenience: The Buddy Bunk features 2 resting spaces: one on top and the other on the bottom. In addition to giving your pet, a choice where they’d like to rest, having 2 spaces grants more freedom for 2 pets who may wish to sleep separately. Furthermore, you can even use the bottom space as extra storage space. You Choose the Side That Faces Your Bed: The safety bolsters can be positioned on either side of the Buddy Bunk. This feature prevents your pet from falling off the top bunk, along with allowing you the option of placing the Buddy Bunk to the right, left, or front side of any bed. Measurements: The overall measurements are 20” (Width) x 43.75” (Length) x 29” (Height). The piece with both resting spaces is 20” (Width) x 28” (Length) x 29 (Height). The steps are together and measure 20” (Width) x 15.75” (Length), and have an 8” rise in Height per each step.