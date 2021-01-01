Bunk Beds Twin Over Twin, Bunk Bed Frame with Storage Drawers , Wooden Twin bunk Bed with Safety Rail Ladder,Gray

Dress your little one’s bedroom in simple, thoughtful style with this twin-over-twin bunk bed. Crafted of 100% pine wood and MDF, this bunk bed strikes a classic silhouette with vertical slatted headboards and footboards, while the top bunk includes a 12" guard rail. Each bed features a slat system to accommodate your preferred mattresses (not included) without the need for bulky box springs or bunkie boards. Rounding out the design, a pair of under bed drawers are perfect for storing extra clothing and bedding, in addition there are also two small open storage compartments. Material:Pine wood+MDF Size:Twin numbers of slat:10 Function:Drawers/ storage case Decoration:Whole guardrail board numbers of package:2 Spring box:No need Assembly Required:Yes Origin:Vietnam Dimensions Upper bed:42.7’’ x 79.7’’ Down bed:42.7’’ x 79.7’’ Total height:65.7’’ Upper Bed Weight capability:175lb Down bed Weight capability:200lb Upper bed Mattress thickness:6’’ Down bed Mattress thickness:8’’-10’’ ① Vertical ladder: fixed on one side ② Horizontal pole climbing to reduce climbing discomfort ③ Two drawers: easy to pull and place items ④ Two public storage compartments: Convenient and practical ⑤ Guardrail, headboard and footboard: whole board for added safety Vertical ladder: fixed on one sideHorizontal pole climbing to reduce climbing discomfortTwo drawers: easy to pull and place items