From donco kids
Donco Kids Bunk Bed LIGHT - Pink & Brown Tent Twin Loft Bed & Slide
Pink & Brown Tent Twin Loft Bed & Slide. This one-of-a-kind bed is more than just a sleep sanctuary: it's a play set and fort. A colorful curtain surrounds the loft design for a fun, tent-like hideout, while the bunk bed features a slide escape route. Includes bed, curtain and slideMattress and bedding not includedWeight capacity: 160 lbs.Bed: 81'' W x 46'' H x 41'' DBed with slide attached: 81'' W x 46'' H x 90'' DSlide: 14.75'' W x 57.5'' LTent clearance: 29'' HPine / nontoxic paintAssembly requiredRecommended for ages 4 years and upImported