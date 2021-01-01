Bunk Bed for Kids White Splits into 2 Beds for Twins Kids Children Teenagers Adult Dormitory Bed with Ladder Storage

Description If you need extra sleeping space or your kids love sleepovers, this Twin-Over-Full Bunk Bed with Storage is perfect for your home. A pair of drawers under the bottom bed provide ample storage for your little ones' toys and bedding. High-quality, solid pine legs and a strong, durable frame ensures stability and durability for long-term use, and can be separated into one twin-size and one full-size bed. Slat kit included so box springs are not required. This bunk bed is designed with a clean silhouette and a hue of elegance. It suits all styles of home decoration, and completes the look of any bedroom. v [Maximized space] The bunk bed takes up minimal space for the spontaneous sleepover guest. Even better, a pair of drawers offers stowaway space for clothes and bedtime stories down below. Functional and aesthetic, this bunk bed will enhance any bedroom. v [Versatility galore] This bunk bed features one twin size upper bunk and one full size bottom bunk for accommodating your kids or any overnight sleepers. It can also be divided into two individual beds for even more convenience, depending on how you want to organize your space. No spring box needed. v [Solid Construction] The bed structure is crafted from high-quality solid pine wood, solid pine legs and a strong, durable frame so that the bed is sturdy and durable. v [Designed for your child’s safety] The upper bunk features a full-length guardrail, while the bottom bunk is designed to include both a headboard and footboard. What’s more, the solid legs that made of solid pine wood can add strength and durability. v Dimensions: Upper bunk - 75.9” x 39.1” (L x W). Bottom bunk - 75.9” x 54.3” (L x W). Mattress not included. Some assembly is required, although we have provided clear instructions and tools. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact one of our friendly customer service representatives. Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension 78.8"L x 57.2"W x 61.3"H Detail Product Dimension Please refer to the Size image Number of Package 2 Package Dimension Please refer to the Specification Overall Product Weight 160 LBS Package Weight Please refer to the Specification Weight Capacity Upper bed: 175LBS Bottom bed: 300LBS Recommended Mattress Thickness Upper bed: 6"Bottom bed: 5" Specifications: Product Type Bunk Bed Size Twin-Over-Full Color White Material Plywood+MDF+Pinewood Box Spring Required No Number of SlatsUpper bed: 10Bottom bed: 10 Assembly Required Yes Country of Origin Vietnam Product Warranty One year Notes:Manual measurement has been used,there may be some reasonable error. All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.