From donco kids
Donco Kids Bunk Bed Rustic - Rustic Gray Barn Panel Twin/Full Bunk Bed
Rustic Gray Barn Panel Twin/Full Bunk Bed. JakobDeliver comfort and space-saving style to their room with this sleek bunk bed made from solid pine wood for exceptional stability and charm. A dual-size design allows them extra room to nap and play if your bottom bunker is worried about hitting their head.Mattress and bedding not includedWeight capacity: 160 lbs.58'' W x 64.5'' H x 81.25'' DWoodAssembly requiredRecommended for ages 6 years and upImported