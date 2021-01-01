Bundle With Clic Marquetry Case For Iphone 11 Pro Max, Rose With Marquetry Dock Charging Pad Wireless Charger, For Iphone And Qi Compatible.

Wireless Charging Pad - For Wireless Compatible Devices: Iphone Se (2020), Iphone 8 Or Later. Airpods(Pro) Wireless Charging Case. Google Pixel 3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20 Plus, S20, Note 10 Plus 5G, Note 10 Plus, Note 10, S10 5G, S10 Plus, S10, S10e, Note 9, S9 And S9+. All Other Qi Wireless-Enabled Devices Understated Protection: A Minimalist Design With Refined Texture That Not Only Looks Great, But Feels Great Too, While Adding Unique Character To Your Iphone Wireless Charging Pad - Recharge Faster: Charges All Qi Compatible Devices Up To 10W And Supports Fast-Charging For Iphone 8 And Above Up To 7.5W. Charges Through Most Cases Up To 3Mm Thickness, And All Cases. Go Wireless: Wireless Charging Compatible With Full Access To All Ports & Functions