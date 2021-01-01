From cb2
Bun Armless Sofa Dale Dark Grey
Armless sofa by Kara Mann is sophisticated but never fussy. Covered in a warm wool blend, sofa sits low and deep, purposefully designed for lounging. A rich, dark walnut stained base adds a structural element while four bun-shaped feet keep it from ever feeling too serious. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Kara Mann -FSC r-certified pine and oak frame with removable feet -Polyester/wool blend -Sinuous wire suspension -Clean with a soft, dry cloth; blot spills immediately -Flip and rotate cushions regularly for even wear -Keep out of direct sunlight to prevent fading -Imported