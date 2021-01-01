Poppy & Fritz Bumble Bees 3-Piece White Graphic Cotton Twin Sheet Set

Add a touch of excitement to your bedding ensemble with a new Poppy & Fritz printed sheet set. Choose between playful patterns including Sheep, Bumble Bees and Pigs or choose the more traditional Oxford Stripe. Poppy & Fritz sheet sets are 100% crisp percale cotton with 200 thread count. Fitted sheet is fully elasticized to prevent slipping from your mattress. Sheets are machine washable for easy care. Twin sheet set includes: one flat sheet: (96"x66"), one fitted sheet (39"x75") and one pillowcase (20"x30"). Twin XL sheet set includes: one flat sheet: (96"x66"), one fitted sheet (39"x80") and one pillowcase (20"x30"). Full sheet set includes: one flat sheet: (96"x81"), one fitted sheet (54"x75") and two pillowcases (20"x30"). Queen sheet set includes: one flat sheet: (102"x90"), one fitted sheet (60"x80") and two pillowcases (20"x30"). Color: White.