Trademark Fine Art 'Yellow Bumble Bee' Canvas Art by Gigi Begin

Artist: Gigi BeginSubject: AnimalsStyle: RusticProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a yellow bumble bee in the center of the frame.The joy and inspiration realized when creating art has alway been present in Gigi’s personal endeavors and professional career. As a graduate from The Fashion Institute of Technology Gigi combined her keen sense of color and style with the craft of fashion design which led to a successful and rewarding career as a fashion designer. Inspired by the natural world Gigi began working with various media and found a fondness for painting on wooden surfaces. Blending her refined style with the rustic characteristics of the wood Gigi creates unique works of art that lend themselves to a broad range of decor and product applications. Inspired and ever curious, Gigi continues to seek new subject matter and surface to paint. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.