From bumble and bumble.
Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil 0 .85-oz
Advertisement
Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil instantly vanishes into hair -- leaving a feather-soft feel and a trace of shine. The clear lightweight blend of six oils absorbs quickly into hair to help soften, silken, and tame. How do I use it: Work sparingly into damp hair before heat-styling, or smooth through dry hair for a shiny finish. Start small, but add more when necessary. From Bumble and bumble. Includes: