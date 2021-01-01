Bulverde 48" Console Table

Revitalize your entryway with an elegant and efficient console table. Made in China, this wood console is equipped with three drawers along with a lower shelf to store mail and display decor. Clean and crisp lines lend a contemporary look, while ring-turned legs add traditional appeal. The console table requires assembly and is accented with antique gold-tone metal drawer pulls for a touch of vintage charm. With plenty of surface area for storage and decorations, the console table is a fantastic addition to any entryway. Color: Natural