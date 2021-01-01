From darby home co
Bulverde 48" Console Table
Advertisement
Revitalize your entryway with an elegant and efficient console table. Made in China, this wood console is equipped with three drawers along with a lower shelf to store mail and display decor. Clean and crisp lines lend a contemporary look, while ring-turned legs add traditional appeal. The console table requires assembly and is accented with antique gold-tone metal drawer pulls for a touch of vintage charm. With plenty of surface area for storage and decorations, the console table is a fantastic addition to any entryway. Color: Natural