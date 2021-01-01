From intueri light
Bullarum SI-4 Chandelier by Intueri Light - Color: Metallics - Finish: Copper - (SI-4-COP/PB)
Advertisement
Brighten and beautify your living space with the Intueri Light Bullarum SI-4 Chandelier. Gorgeous minimalistic components like handcrafted rods, joints and hand-blown glass diffusers combine for eye-catching appeal, while 3 off-center brass bars complement its attractive design. The brass nodes double as pivots for easy angle adjustment during installation, making this luxurious chandelier an obvious choice for any interior dÃ©cor expert who wants to make their talents shine. Shape: Linear. Color: Metallics. Finish: Brushed Copper