Bullarum SI-3 Chandelier by Intueri Light - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (SI-3-BLA/BB)

The Bullarum SI-3 Chandelier by Intueri Light is a stunning masterpiece of fine Hungarian craftmanship that will elevate the appeal of your home.Under the conception of Krisztian Mecs, the fixture is made from the highest quality Brass and 3 frosted white hand-blown glass diffusers, this marvelous chandelier is a homage to modern simplicity. If you want to enhance the ambiance of your living room, bedroom, or dining room with a cutting-edge design and contemporary luxury the Bullarum SI-3 Chandelier is the ideal choice for you. Handmade modular components. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Powder Coated Black