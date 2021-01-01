Trademark Fine Art 'Bull Elk' Canvas Art by Galloimages Online

Artist: Galloimages OnlineSubject: AnimalsStyle: Natural ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features an elk looking towards the right side of the frame.Mark S. Perry (1955- ), has spent his entire life in Ohio. Born in the picturesque, historic river town of Marietta, Ohio, Mark was raised along the Ohio River in the small town of Belpre, OH. His interests were science and the arts throughout his education. Fascinated by his Dad’s Polaroid camera in the 60’s, Mark’s interest in photography was strong but life didn’t allow him to pursue photography with vigor until later in life. Mark attended and graduated from Ohio University in Athens, OH majoring in microbiology and completed the pre-medical technology program. He went on to become a registered medical technologist specializing in microbiology. His distinguished career in medicine has consisted of successful positions in management and diagnostic sales. Before devoting his free time to digital photography, Mark officiated high school and college baseball for 38 seasons which included experience officiating a Division III College World Series and professional baseball. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.