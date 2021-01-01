Tuffy's Bull Bevo Plush Dog Toy

Tuffy's Bull Bevo Dog Toy is ideal for dogs that like to play tug-o-war or whip their toys back and forth. It’s made with three layers of safe, non-toxic fibers: soft fleece, industrial grade luggage material, and plastic coating. All three are fused and sewn together to make one ultra "tuff" layer, ensuring this toy is just as durable as it is fun. Bevo is perfect for play with multiple pups, and even keeps things quiet without a squeaker sewn in. This toy is great for indoor use because of its soft exterior, perfect for outdoor use because it floats in water, and easy to clean because it’s machine washable.