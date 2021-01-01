From jillson roberts
Jillson Roberts Bulk 1-1/2-Inch Sheer Ribbon Available in 16 Colors, Yellow, 100 Yard Spool (BFR3212)
Sunny yellow sheer organdy ribbon ideal for a wide variety of special occasions Each bulk spool contains 100 yards of 1-1/2 inch-wide ribbon Ribbon is premium organza with a monofilament edge to create bows with exceptional body and fullness; available in 16 gorgeous colors Unlimited creative uses for gift wrapping, party décor, sewing applications, crafts, weddings, flower arrangements, seasonal and holiday decorations Jillson Roberts offers a beautiful selection of environmentally sensitive wrap for a wide range of occasions, wine and gift bags, tissue, curling ribbon, Tyvek designer mailers and more are available.