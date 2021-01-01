From harry & david
Bulb-Of-The-Month Club 6-Month (Begins In March)
Tell someone you care with the thoughtful gift of our Bulb-of-the-Month Club. Each order arrives with a gorgeous set of pre-planted bulbs, including varieties from exotic lilies and stunning amaryllis to classic tulips and so much more. Your first order arrives in a delightful decorative planter with a 7-inch liner and the following months in a grow pot–all have custom care instructions to help your new bulbs thrive.