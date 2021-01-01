Liebherr 22" Built In Wine Cooler HWGB5100

24" Built-In Dual Zone Wine Cabinet with 51-Bottle Capacity, TipOpen, Presentation Shelf, UV Protection, Door Alarm, SoftSystem, Touch Control, 6 Beech Wood Shelves, LED Lighting, Activated Charcoal Filter, Silence Rating of 36 dBA, ADA Compliant, Star-K Certified Sabbath Mode and 6.0 cu. ft. Capacity: Black. Storage flexibility for up to 51 Bordeaux bottles. When the door is gently tapped, TipOpen technology partially opens the appliance, facilitating further opening. If the door is not opened fully within three seconds, the door will self-close, ensuring that ideal air humidity is maintained withing the cabinet. Show off your finest wines with Liebherr's presentation shelf, displaying your wines at a 45°, visible through the appliance door. In order to minimize the exposure of light which can damage the maturity of a wine, Liebherr wine cabinets are fitted with special UV-resistant insulated glass, simultaneously protecting and presenting your finest wines. A trustworthy alarm system alerts the owner if the door has been left open, or if there are temperature changes. Gently cushions the automatic door closing, preventing vibrations which can affect the quality of your finest wines. The electronic touch system allows temperatures to be set to the exact desired degree, from 41°F to 68°F. Temperatures are clearly displayed on the LCD display for accurate readings of your desired settings. Fitted with beech wood shelving, mounted on telescopic rails for easy and gentle access to wines. The handmade, untreated wood pullout shelves can hold a variety of bottle types. The energy efficient LED ceiling light not only emits virtually no heat for the optimal storage of wines, but is dimmable for a pleasant ambient light within the cabinet, as well as a cool glow for the room. Optimum air quality is guaranteed in Liebherr wine cabinets thanks to the easy-to-replace FreshAir activated charcoal filter, which purifies incoming air, while filtering out damaging odors. ADA Compliant. Star-K Certified Sabbath Mode. 6.0 cu. ft. Silence Rating of 36 dBA. Capacity: 6.0 cu. ft. Bottle Capacity: 51 Bordeaux Bottles (0.75 L). Door Hinges: Right, Reversible. Number of Shelves: 6. Shelves on Telescopic Rails: 4. Shelf Material: Beech Wood Shelves. Presentation Shelf: 1. Sound Rating: 36 dBA. Electronic Control: LCD Temperature Display for Both Wine Zones, Touch Electronic. Temperature Range °F(°C): +41°F to +68°F (+5°C to +20°C). Temperature Zones: 2. Interior Light: LED Lighting Permanently On, Dimmable. Door Alarm: Yes. Safety Thermostat: Yes. Activated Charcoal Filter: Yes. SoftSystem: Yes. ADA Compliant: Yes. Star-K Certified Sabbath Mode: Yes. Amps: 15A. Volts: 115V. Frequency: 60 Hz. Parts & Labor: 2 Years. Sealed System: 5 Years. Sealed System (Parts Only): 6th through 12th Year. Product Width: 21 15/16". Product Depth: 22 9/16". Product Height: 48". Cabinet Width: 22 1/16" - 22 1/2". Cabinet Depth: 21 11/16" (Minimum) - 22 1/16" (Recommended). Cabinet Height: 48 1/16" - 48 11/16". Net Weight: 149.9 Lbs.