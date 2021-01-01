Monogram 36" Built In Upright Freezer ZIFS360NNRH

36" Built-In All Freezer with Enhanced Temperature System, Ice Drawer, GE Water Filtration System, Adjustable Shelves, Wire Shelves, Gallon-Size Door Bins, Pullout Baskets, and Halogen Lighting: Right Hinge, Stainless Steel. Streamlined design and precisely machined metals create a contemporary yet functional aesthetic. With precise electronic controls and thermistors, maintains ideal storage conditions for frozen foods. It provides quick and easy access to filtered ice. Provides clean, fresh-tasting water to the freezer's ice maker. Allow customizable storage for foods and containers of varying sizes. Illuminates contents without compromising space. Energy Guide. Automatic Defrost. 21.92 Cu. Ft. Freezer Capacity. 21.9 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity. Upfront Electronic Digital Temperature Display. Automatic Icemaker Drawer. Stainless Sealed Adjustable Toe Kick. Freezer Capacity: 21.92. Total Capacity (cubic feet): 21.9. Quiet Features: Stainless Sealed Adjustable Toe Kick. Installation: Standard. Door Stops: 90, 115 and 130 Degree. Coil-Free Back: Yes. Door Swing: Hinge on Right. Design Style: Universal: Statement or Minimalist Stainless Steel. Color Appearance: Stainless Steel. Handle: Order ZKSP1H1CNSS for Minimalist Collection. Order ZKSP1H1PNSS for Statement Collection. Adjustable Rollers: 2 Rear; 2 Fixed in Front. Sealed System Design: Auto Defrost. Defrost Type: Automatic Defrost. Configuration: Full Door. Door Bins Type: 10 Total. 8 Adjustable. 2 Gallon Size Fixed. Snack Drawer: 1 Regular; Sealed w/ Full-Extension Slides. Clear Lexan Bins, Drawers, and Pans: Yes. Water Filtration: GE Water Filtration 6 Month. MWF. Leveling System: 4 Point w/ 2 Adjustable Front Legs. Control Type: Upfront Electronic Digital Temperature Display. Cabinet Pans/Drawers/Baskets: 7 Total. 1 Snack. 1 Ice Drawer. 5 Wire Drawer. Product Type: All-Freezer. Built-In Refrigerator. Drawer/Pan/Basket Features: 5 Wire Drawers on Full-Extension Slides (2 w/ Easy Access Lid). 1 Ice Drawer. Freezer Door Shelves (Total): 10 Half-Width (2 with Gallon Storage). Interior Lighting: Concealed Halogen Lighting System. Icemaker: Automatic Icemaker Drawer. Freezer Cabinet Shelves (Total): 6 Half-Width Adjustable/ 1 Full-Width Fixed Glass. Filter Location: Top machine compartment of the freezer. Optional Accessories: ZKBSN720NSS Unification Kit. MADE IN AMERICA: 70 to 90% U.S. Content: Yes. California Prop 65: Yes. Plumbing Requirements: 1/4" OD copper tubing or GE SmartConnect kit. Volts: 115V. Amps: 20A. Hertz: 60Hz. Approximate Shipping Weight: 569 lbs. Net Weight: 530 lbs. Overall Height: 84". Overall Depth: 28 7/16". Overall Width: 36". Depth Without Handle: 25 7/8". Cutout Width: 35 1/2". Cutout Height: 83 1/2" - 84 1/2". Cutout Depth: 24". Door Clearance: 36 1/2". Parts Warranty: Limited 2-year entire appliance. Limited 5-year sealed refrigerating system. Limited 12-year sealed refrigerating system parts. Labor Warranty: Limited 2-year entire appliance. Limited 5-year compressor. Warranty Notes: See written warranty for full details.