Marvel 15" Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler MLWC215SG01A

15" Wine Cooler with 24 Bottle Capacity, Smooth-Glide Shelf, Dual Pane Glass Door, LED Interior Lighting, Multifunction Electronic Controls, 34°F - 60°F Temperature Range, and UL Listed: Stainless Steel Frame Glass. Offers ample storage for up to 24 bottles of wine. Provide plenty of space to store 4-bottle wine. Accommodates a variety of bottle sizes including champagne and magnum bottles. Heavy-gauge wire wine racks safely cradle each wine bottle and prevent jarring. Allow you to select a precise temperature from 34° F to 60° F. Allows for right or left swing for adaptable installation. Delivers precise temperature stability and frost-free operation for an optimal wine preservation environment. ¾ extension smooth-glide ball-bearing tray shelving provides easy access to your collection. Allows temperature-controlled air to circulate throughout the cabinet for consistency from top to bottom. Protects wine from agitation, allowing it to come to full maturation. Ensures optimum wine preservation and energy efficiency while maximizing capacity. Provides sound isolation. Features easy-to-use settings and options. Elegant Midnight Black Interior. Arctic White LED Interior Lighting. Solid natural maple shelf fronts, stainable to match cabinetry. Black toe kick adjustable to 4 inches with leveling legs. Sabbath Mode. UL Listed. 1-Year Parts and Labor Warranty. 5-Year Sealed System Parts Warranty. Made in America. Capacity: 2.7 Cu. Ft. Control Type: Electronic. Cord Length: 6 Ft. Defrost Type: Frost Free. Handle Style: Slim (handle not included on panel-ready models). Hinge Type: Reversible. Interior Cabinet Color: Black. Interior Lighting: White LED. Lock: No. Number Of Zones: 1. Shelving System: 3/4 Extension Smooth-Glide Wire Shelving. Temperature Range: 34°F to 60°F. Toe Grille Finish: Black. Wine Capacity: 24. Product Width: 14 7/8". Product Depth: 25 21/32". Product Height: 33 3/4". Cutout Width: 15". Cutout Depth: 24". Cutout Height: 34". Shipping Width: 19". Shipping Depth: 31". Shipping Height: 37". Shipping Weight: 125 lbs.