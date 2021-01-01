Miele 24" Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler KWT6312UGS

Advertisement
24" Built-in Undercounter Wine Storage with 46-Bottle Capacity, 3 Wine Racks, DynaCool Humidity Control, SommelierSet, Decanting Shelf, AirClean Filter and FlexiFrame with Noteboard. Built-Under Unit. Tinted Tempered Glass Door. Push2open Door. SoftClose Door. Right Hinge Door Swing. Reversible Door Swing. DynaCool. Room for up to 46 Bottles (without sommelier set in unit). Single Temperature Panel. TouchControl Interface. LED Lighting. Active AirClean Filter. Low Vibration Compressor. FlexiFrame with Noteboard. Sommelier Set. Side-by-Side Installation. Power Rating (Single Installation): 110V/120V, 60Hz, 15A. Power Rating (Side-by-Side Installation): 110V/120V, 60Hz, 20A. Power Cord: NEMA 5-15 plug, 6' 6-3/4". Cut-Out Width: 23 5/8". Cut-Out Depth: 24". Cut-Out Height: 32 5/16". Overall Width: 23 7/16". Overall Depth: 22 1/2". Door Clearance: 23 7/16". Overall Height: 32 1/4" - 34 1/4". Shipping Weight: 110 Lbs. Shipping Weight w/ Sommelier Set: 136 Lbs.