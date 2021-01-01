23" Built-in 4-burner Gas Cooktop Stainless Steel Countertop Lpg Gas Hob Home

Our products take original line stainless steel panel,It has the characters of anti-rust,difficult deformation and easy to clean.When cleaning, please use the soft cloth with light cleanser. Even there are scratches on the panel, just use steel wool scrub along the line direction on the panel.Specification:Top surface type: Stainless steelColor/Finish: Stainless SteelVoltager: 110V-220V, 50/60HzFuel Type: LPGCase design: Built-inType: Gas CooktopsInstallation: CountertopCooktop Features: NG ConvertibleColor: SilverGas Pressure: 2800 paNumber of Gas Burner: 4 burnersGas Burner: 3300W/H 1750W/H 1750W/H 1000W/HIgnition Type: pulse ignitionModel: XO-D01Cooktop Size: 23 in.Appliance Category: CooktopAppliance Type: Gas CooktopPanel Dimension: 22.8"x20"x0.26" (580x500x6.5mm)Package Size: 25.2"x21.6"x6" (640x550x150mm)Net Weight: 7.5 kgPackage Including:1 * 4 Burner Gas Cooktops (As The Picture Shown)1 * Operation Instruction4 * NozzlesFeatures Direction:The cast iron support are heavy and stable, coated with enamel , make it high temperature resistance and not easy to rust.the four feet under the cooker make it can use as table-top style also, easy to cook all kinds of food as you like.This products is suitable for LPG source but there are convert nozzle and BS brass joint for Nature Gas source in the package.There is adjustment valve for flame adjustment. When you think the minimum flame is not enough, it can adjust in the place of knob and We rather professional to do so. If you want to change the gas source, please invite professional.