Built-in 24-in Induction Cooktop With 4 Elements Including 3,000-watt Element

The 24-in 4 elements black induction cooktop with certified is a perfect combination of style and practicality. The sleek black finish and built-in design offers an attractive look for any counter. Red led display with black glass surface helps achieve a modern look that complements the entire kitchen. Sensitive digital control and up to 99 minutes timer will help you to cook perfectly and accurately. Power boost mode for maximum power for a short period of time. During the past years, Empava induction cooktops have been a very popular choice for kitchen upgrades and new builds.