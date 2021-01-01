Designers Fountain Builder Cast Aluminum Autumn Gold Outdoor Wall-Mount Lantern Sconce

Waterbury outdoor lanterns feature a classic, elegant six sided design that complements the exterior decor of any home. The rounded clear glass works with the sharp lines and detailed backplate to provide a bold look from the fixture and a warm glow from the light. The autumn gold finish is treated to prevent pitting, tarnishing, corrosion, and discoloration. The sturdy, weather resistant cast aluminum construction and waterproof seal protect the lantern from harsh outdoor elements to ensure the long life of the fixture. These outdoor lanterns install easily and deliver welcoming, safe and reliable exterior lighting.