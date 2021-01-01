Z-Shade Bug Screen 13' X 13' Instant Gazebo Screenroom (Screen Only) (2 Pack)

Enjoy your instant tent without those pesky pests flying around! The Z-Shade Bug Screen blocks bugs from your enclosure, so you can enjoy the great outdoors without being bothered.Whether you are spending the day watching surfers get pitted at the beach, cheering loudly on the sidelines at a sporting event, having a lovely meal with the fam bam at the park, or your kiddos have a lemonade stand at your next garage sale, this screen will keep insects out! It perfectly fits your Z-Shade 13 x 13-foot screenroom canopy tent.With this Z-Shade Bug Screen, you get to enjoy the outdoors without bugs again!Note: Top is attached to the sides and non-removable.