Trademark Fine Art 'Bug Frames' Canvas Art by Claudia Interrante

Artist: Claudia InterranteSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features colorful bugs in panels on a blue background. Claudia was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area of Central Florida. After briefly attending a college in the midwest for the performing arts, she decided to follow a different passion. To the relief of her parents, she moved closer to home to attend The Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. After earning her degree in Graphic Design, Claudias first job at a worldwide advertising agency took her to Atlanta. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.