Blue Buffalo Wilderness Large Breed Adult Dog Food - Natural, Chicken, Oats and Barley, Size: 24 lb | PetSmart

BLUE Wilderness natural dry dog food satisfies the spirit of the wolf in your canine with more of the meat dogs love and is enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. This high protein large breed dog food starts with delicious, protein-rich chicken, contains wholesome grains and features antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits. Specially formulated for large breed dogs, this recipe contains glucosamine, chondroitin and EPA to help support your large dog's healthy joint function and overall mobility. Key Benefits: PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN: A recipe made to satisfy your dog's natural love for meat, this high protein large breed dog food starts with high-quality chicken to help build and maintain healthy muscles INCLUDES WHOLESOME GRAINS: Complex carbohydrates from wholesome grains help fuel your large breed dog's energy needs, plus glucosamine, chondroitin and EPA support joint function. Also includes omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to support skin and coat health ANTIOXIDANT-RICH LIFESOURCE BITS: A precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists to support immune system health, life stage needs and a healthy oxidative balance NATURAL DOG FOOD: BLUE dry dog food is made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients and has NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives Contains one (1) 24-lb bag of BLUE Wilderness High Protein Natural Adult Large Breed Dry Dog Food plus Wholesome Grains, Chicken Item Number: 5303512 Brand: Blue Buffalo Wilderness Food Type: Kibble Breed Size: Large Life Stage: Adult (1-7 Years) Nutritional Option: With-Grain, High Protein, Natural, No Wheat, No Soy, No Corn, No Artificial Preservatives, No Artificial Colors, No Artificial Flavors, Holistic, NO Chicken (or Poultry) By-Product Meals Health Consideration: Active, Cardiac, Digestive Care, General Health, Hip & Joint, Immune System, Mobility, Muscle Tone, Shiny Coat, Skin & Coat, Strong Bones & Teeth Flavor: Chicken Weight: 24 lb. Bag NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal, Oatmeal, Barley, Dried Tomato Pomace, Dried Chicken, Menhaden Fish Meal (source of Omega 3 Fatty Acids), Natural Flavor, Chicken Fat (preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Peas, Pea Protein, Fish Oil (source of EPA-Eicosapentaenoic acid), Potatoes, Flaxseed (source of Omega 6 Fatty Acids), Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Dried Chicory Root, Pea Fiber, Alfalfa Nutrient Concentrate, Choline Chloride, L-Threonine, DL-Methionine, Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamin E Supplement, Taurine, Glucosamine Hydrochloride, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Zinc Amino Acid Chelate, Zinc Sulfate, L-Carnitine, Vegetable juice for color, Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Amino Acid Chelate, Blueberries, Cranberries, Barley Grass, Parsley, Turmeric, Dried Kelp, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5), Copper Sulfate, Biotin (Vitamin B7), L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (source of Vitamin C), L-Lysine, Chondroitin Sulfate, Vitamin A Supplement, Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Manganese Sulfate, Manganese Amino Acid Chelate, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Calcium Iodate, Dried Yeast, Dried Enterococcus faecium fermentation product, Dried Lactobacillus acidophilus fermentation product, Dried Aspergillus niger fermentation extract, Dried Trichoderma longibrachiatum fermentation extract, Dried Bacillus subtilis fermentation extract, Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), Sodium Selenite, Oil of Rosemary Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein 32.0 % min. Crude Fat 14.0 % min. Crude Fiber 7.0 % max. Moisture 10.0 % max. EPA* 0.1 % min. Calcium 1.2 % min. Phosphorus 0.9 % min. Taurine 0.1% min. Omega 3 Fatty Acids* 0.25 % min. Omega 6 Fatty Acids* 2.5 % min. L-Carnitine* 100 mg/kg min. Glucosamine* 700 mg/kg min. Chondroitin Sulfate* 550 mg/kg min. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles Caloric Content: 3, 588 Kcals/kg, 388 Kcals/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feeding Guidelines: 50 to 70 lbs 3 to 3 3/4 cups*71 to 100 lbs 3 3/4 to 5 cups*Over 100 lbs 5 cups* + 1/2 cup for each additional 20 lbs *Use a standard 8-oz. measuring cup. Note: Individual dog's requirements may vary due to age, breed, environment, and activity level. Adjust food as required to maintain optimal body condition, and ask your veterinarian if you are unsure. Transition Instructions: Transition to BLUE: Start by mixing 25% of BLUE with your dog's old food, and gradually increase the proportion Blue Buffalo Wilderness Large Breed Adult Dog Food - Natural, Chicken, Oats and Barley, Size: 24 lb | PetSmart