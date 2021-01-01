From buffalo technology
Buffalo TeraStation 51210RH Enterprise - Annapurna Labs Alpine AL-314 Quad-core (4 Core) 1.70 GHz - 12 x Total Bays - 32 TB HDD - 8 GB RAM DDR3.
Pre-tested Enterprise-grade Hard Drives Included - with RAID pre-configured High Performance Scalable Storage Solution 5 year warranty with 24/7 North American-based support when registered within 90 days of purchase Dual 10GbE ports/ 8GB ECC memory/ $100 value Rackmount rail kit included Hybrid Cloud Backup/ Private Cloud/ iSCSI backup target (VMware certified) Integrated cloud backup with Amazon S3, Dropbox, Dropbox Business, Microsoft Azure and OneDrive Made in Japan - TAA compliant 12 drive bays with 8TB x 4 drives included, remaining 8 drive bays for future scalability Total usable capacity dependent on RAID configuration