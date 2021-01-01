Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Adult Cat Food - Chicken in Gravy, Flaked, Size: 3 oz | PetSmart

BLUE Tastefuls cat food is so delicious, your cat will keep coming back for more. This wet cat food starts with tender flakes of high-quality chicken, plus brown rice and sweet potatoes in savory gravy. Made from the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, Tastefuls canned cat food has the great taste cats want with the healthy ingredients you prefer feeding. Let your cat try this mouthwatering flaked entree to see why one taste is all it takes! Key Benefits: 1. DELICIOUS CHICKEN FIRST: The first ingredient in this BLUE Tastefuls cat food recipe is protein-rich chicken to support healthy muscle maintenance 2. SAVORY FLAKED ENTREE: Tastefuls flaked wet cat food in savory gravy is so flavorful even finicky felines will come back for more. One taste is all it takes! 3. WET CAT FOOD: BLUE canned cat food has high moisture content, which can help cats get their daily hydration 4. NATURAL CANNED FOOD: Enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, Tastefuls has NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, soy or wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands) and NO artificial flavors or preservatives Item Number: 5307748 Brand: Blue Buffalo, BLUE Tastefuls Food Type: Wet Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult (1-7 Years) Nutritional Option: Natural, No Wheat, No Soy, No Corn, No Artificial Preservatives, No Artificial Colors, No Artificial Flavors, Holistic, NO Chicken (or Poultry) By-Product Meals Health Consideration: Active, General Health, Indoor Diet, Muscle Tone, Shiny Coat, Skin & Coat, Vision Flavor: Flaked Chicken in Gravy Weight: 3 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Broth, Water, Chicken Liver, Dried Egg Product, Natural Flavor, Potato Starch, Brewers Dried Yeast, Brown Rice, Calcium Carbonate, Sweet Potatoes, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Fish Oil, Taurine, Choline Chloride, Iron Amino Acid Chelate, Zinc Amino Acid Chelate, Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Manganese Amino Acid Chelate, Sodium Selenite, Niacin Supplement (Vitamin B3), Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin Supplement (Vitamin B2), Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin (Vitamin B7), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), preserved with Mixed Tocopherols Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein 9.0% minCrude Fat 4.0% minCrude Fiber 2.0% maxMoisture 82.0% maxTaurine 0.1% min Caloric Content: 1, 028 Kcals/kg, (3 oz. can): 87 Kcals/can FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS (3 oz.) Feed 2-1/2 cans per 6 to 8 lbs. of body weight per day. Transition Instructions: Start by mixing 25% of BLUE with your cat's old food, and gradually increase the proportion of BLUE over the next 14 days. Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Adult Cat Food - Chicken in Gravy, Flaked, Size: 3 oz | PetSmart