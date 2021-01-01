From oriental trading company

Buffalo Plaid Merry Cmas Paper Garland, Party Decor, Hanging Decor, Christmas, 2 Pieces

$24.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Forget boughs of holly. This is just what you need to deck the halls! Great for Christmas party décor, these pennant banners feature a rustic design of buffalo plaid and espouse a holiday greeting in shimmering gold lettering. You may just be so smitten with this accent, you'll wanna keep it up much longer than your annual festivities. No worries, go mad for plaid and keep this pretty pick on display all season! Paper with jute cording. (2 pcs. per set) Large garland, 9 ft. x 7"; small garland, 7 ft. x 7".

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com